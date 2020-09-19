Local church teams up with local organization to help feed the hungry

One local church has teamed up with a local organization to help feed the hungry.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and the Greater Erie Community Action Committee handed out free meals on Saturday September 19th.

Minister Geoffrey Lyons said that a lot of volunteers showed up to help at this event.

GECAC also allowed the minister and his church to hold the free meal distribution there.

“I think it’s nice for them to see some people reaching out to them. One of the things is when the haves reach out to the have nots,” said Minister Geoffrey Lyons from the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Masks were available at the door and social distancing measures were also in place. All of the meals were made to go.