Local churches gearing up for Easter weekend

Local churches are preparing for the Easter weekend ahead.

Parishoners will be able to attend mass and services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Masks and social distancing in pews will still be required to maintain CDC guidelines.

Bishop Lawrence Persico says congregations are slowly returning to normal.

“Especially for Easter because this will be the first time since 2019 that people will be able to celebrate Easter mass.” Bishop Persico said.

JET 24 Action News will be streaming Easter mass at noon on Sunday.