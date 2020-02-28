Local churches offering traditional fish dinners for start of Lent

Fish fry events are bubbling up all over Erie for the first Friday of Lent. Many churches are offering their traditional dishes tonight.

If you’re looking to indulge in some fish fry or pierogies, St. Stanislaus has you covered.

If you’re looking to brave the cold and snow for a home cooked meal, this the place you need to be. Hungry churchgoers are here gearing up for a feast to enjoy some of their favorite dishes. Tonight kicks off the Lent season and hundreds of people will pack the church.

If you can’t come out tonight, the next fish fry will be held at St. Stanislaus on March 13th.