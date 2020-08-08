Local clergy members and community join forces to hold vigil in memory of those affected by systematic racism

A call to action around the city took place this weekend and included a vigil against police brutality as well as a mask distribution event. These events were led by members of the African American and white clergy.

On August 7th, a late night vigil was held in memory of those who were killed by police and affected by systematic racism.

On August 8th, the black and white clergy joined together to help communities stay prepared for COVID-19.

A local group called the Association of Elks, joined in on a national vigil for African Americans who have lost their lives by the hands of law enforcement.

“People are loosing their lives due to the systematic racism and police brutality. we just want a prayer for peace. You know that we all can be treated equal, love together and each one treated fairly,” said Marcel Howard, State Director for Civil Liberties, PA State Association of Elks.

Edward Dawsoa the state president for the PA Elks Association claims that this has been going on so long that is is now time for Erie to catch up.

“I hear the ministers in Erie are starting to meet together. It’s time we all get on the same page,” said Dawsoa.

African American and white clergy members are in fact meeting together for the first time for service as well as organized events.

At a variety of locations across the city including the one on East 21st Street, about 20,000 masks were distributed while aiming to help communities of color fight the pandemic.

“We started off with prayer last night and prayer leads us to action and that’s why were here this morning in the East side passing out masks,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie.

One volunteer, the president of Zeta Phi Beta sorority, a chapter that serves the Erie community, said that in addition to masks and providing information about COVID-19, the event encouraged people to complete the census.

“We wanted to make sure we got to see people, we got to interact you know stay safe as well as give them some personal protective equipment and information about how important it is to make sure you fill out the census,” said Yahmoora Shakoor-Hooker, President of Zeta Phi Beta.

Local African American leaders are labeling police brutality and the COVID-19 virus as issues that need to be addressed through events such as the vigil that took place on August 7th and the mask distribution that took place on August 8th.