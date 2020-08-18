Local clergy, police, fire and city leaders to gather to discuss racism and racial injustice issues

Ideas to try and find solutions to racism and racial injustice issues will be discussed at a meeting today of local clergy, police, fire and city leaders.

Bishop Dwayne Brock, faith leaders, command staff of Erie Police and heads of Catholic churches are gathering together.

Bishop Brock says white churches have, in the past, been silent on such issues, so it’s important for them to participate.

Today's Summit is set for 1 p.m. this afternoon.