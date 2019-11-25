Local coffee shop in downtown Erie celebrates one year anniversary

This story is sure to give you an extra boost as the Tipsy Bean celebrates its one-year anniversary on the Hill District

Coffee lovers had the opportunity to stop by the cafe and enjoy a hot cup of java.

The celebration is in honor of community members supporting the local cafe through its first year. The anniversary party also included snacks, hot chocolate and gifts for customers.

“I think people really appreciate most that we have a comfortable atmosphere where you can cozy up and socialize in. I really don’t want people to feel like they have to get their coffee and go.” said Gisele Littrell, owner of Tipsy Bean.

The Tipsy Bean is looking to give customers an extra boost next year with its new private party events and it’s new “Jo-To-Go” Coffee service