Local college at risk of budget cuts

Numerous projects and programs could face a budget cut if Erie County Executive Brenton Davis receives the opportunity to re-budget millions in American Rescue Plan funds.

Davis is again defending that plan.

The Davis Administration wants to re-budget approximately $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

During his State of the County speech last month, Davis said he fully supports the Community College, which he once opposed.

However, according to a report in the Erie Times-News, the repeal could drastically reduce what the community college receives. Davis says he wants to push reset on the whole process.

“I think a lot of folks politically want to focus on what has been funded. To me, it’s to be fair to everyone as we are going to pull all of those funds and set them in an account and start from ground zero. Public input and our due diligence was not done,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

The legal process would include the administration sending an ordinance requesting that County Council reassess the plan and vote on it.