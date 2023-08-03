A local college is looking to help alleviate strains on the workforce of Erie hospitals.

The president of the college went before Erie County Council to introduce his proposal.

Chris Gray, president of the Erie County Community College, said a partnership between the county and hospital systems will solve issues of employee shortages in hospitals, beds being available in long-term care facilities due to a lack of caregivers and more.

Gray says the proposal will allow the community college to begin training in allied health areas and nursing areas — specifically LPNs, CNAs and patient care technicians.

“We are a fundamental part of the economic system of the county, so we help to train that skilled workforce. This is naturally what community colleges do. It’s new here because the community college concept is new but working with the local industry and the business partners is critical,” said Gray.

He added the instruction will also include high-tech skills like digital medical sonography.