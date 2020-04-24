Local college professor helping medical front line workers

One local college professor is helping protect medical workers on the COVID-19 front line.

Last month, Jason Williams, a professor of engineering at Penn State Behrend, helped design a 3D printable medical face mask shield.

Williams helped set up a local supply chain with several local companies. In just two weeks, more than 50,000 face shields have been shipped to hospitals and first responders in three states.

“The other thing that becomes important with this is marketing, the use of this is not only getting this to first responders and people that would need this, but I also started using this as a teaching tool with my students.” Williams said.

All companies involved are doing this at a cost. The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority is helping with the funding and producing.