Students at Mercyhurst University have been preparing all semester for a mock presidential debate. Friday, they applied their skills.

Students in Dr. Joe Morris’ political science class called ‘Winning the Whitehouse’ portrayed Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the debate.

In this hands-on experience, they were able to read, learn and discuss campaigns then apply their own tactics.

Dr. Morris said that this class is complete with students from every walk of life and every major on campus to learn about the process.

“The ultimate goal is to not only teach how campaigns works, but to help them develop that sense of obligation and recognize that it’s their responsibility to vote in the upcoming presidential election and do so in a way that’s informed,” Dr. Morris said.

According to Mercyhurst, the mock election ended with a vote of 85 to 75 in favor of the Biden – Harris ticket.