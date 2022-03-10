Allegheny College has teamed up with local business owners to introduce new skills to their students.

The Allegheny Lab for Innovation and Creativity Co-Op is helping students build technical skills. The co-op also gives students an opportunity to connect with employers, alumni and possible mentors.

The college is using this program as a way to keep students in the area to improve economic rejuvenation.

“We have been really great in terms of working, in terms of community building, and being a great partner, especially in non-profit spaces. However, we haven’t done enough in terms of keeping students in this region. So she really saw this as an opportunity for us to train students in skills that are relevant to the area,” said Byron Rich, Associate Professor and Director of Academic Partnerships at Allegheny College.

The co-op classes last seven weeks. Next semester, eight more classes will be offered.