Local community and sports world mourn loss of sports broadcaster Gary Drapcho

The local sports world and the community as a whole are joining together to mourn the loss of long time WICU and WSEE sports director Gary Drapcho, who passed away from non-COVID heart issues Wednesday morning.

The 36-year broadcast veteran was well-known to many in the Erie news business, both as a co-worker and competitor covering many of the major sports stories in Erie since 1984.

JET 24 Action News’ Scott Bremner knew Gary for 36 years. They were hired just one week apart at WSEE in March of 1984.

“He had the skills to be in television, to be one of those guys who could have the face and the voice and come across really well skilled in that position, but at the same time, be a regular guy that people wouldn’t mind grabbing a drink or a sandwich and talk about the latest game.” Bremner said.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to his three daughters and the rest of his family, friends and co-workers.