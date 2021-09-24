Local community center preparing to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Members of community centers. along with other community leaders, are getting ready to host a vaccination clinic soon.

According to Shantel Hilliard, Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center, his center and others are planning to partner with all three local hospitals to host a vaccination clinic.

He says he’s seeing a low number of residents in the underserved populations not getting vaccinated. He’s hoping with the partnership with AHN Saint Vincent Hospital and others can boost the local vaccination rate.

“Those individuals who, after we do our marketing and we do our research, may want to get the first shot.” Hilliard said.

Hilliard says he expects the mass vaccination clinic to happen sometime in the next few weeks.

