Local community reacts to Walmart’s announcement to discontinue selling hand gun ammunition

Following Walmart’s announcement to end the selling of hand gun ammunition in their stores yesterday, one gun shop owner is saying the store is being hypocritical.

Owner of Bob’s Guns, Bob McDowell, believes there will be some increases in stores that sell ammunition.

He said overall he does not think there will be a huge barring on the industry, adding the stores decision to continue carrying rifle ammunition is hypocritical.

“What it is saying to guys like myself is they’re succumbing to pressure from the anti-gun faction of our society,” said Bob McDowell, Owner, Bob’s Guns.

Walmart also publicly asked gun carriers to no longer carry in stores. The Peach Street Walmart declined to comment if this discontinuation will affect the store.