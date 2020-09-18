Local companies work to build sea walls protecting waterfront homes from damage

As high water levels and powerful waves batter the shores of Lake Erie, many homes on the shores are vulnerable to damage. Companies are working around the clock building sea walls to protect those houses.

Eric Guerrein with Lakeshore Towing says storms are typical. The high water and lack of ice cover has caused extensive lakeshore damage, as the waves are hitting higher on the shoreline. His business is very busy.

“We have been busy repairing or replacing break walls that have failed, building sea walls where they did not need them in the past, so it has been both.” Guerrein said.

Another construction company was in Harborcreek building a seawall Friday. One homeowner has done extensive renovations and construction to save her property from Mother Nature.

“When you grew up on Lake Erie, the first you learn is to respect the water.” said Christine Heid.

Heid lives right on the lake in Harborcreek. Her grandmother built the house 98 years. It has seen its fair share of damage over the years. Her neighbors have tried to create erosion walls, and last year, they put in French drains.

“There use to be a whole row of trees, right where they are standing now. Little by little, the lake took it. As the level rose and the storms got more aggressive, we lost a lot as did everybody else.” Heid said.

Guerrein says so far this year, they have completed 12 seawall projects, and three more are in progress. Several more are in the works before the end of the year.