The owner of a family-owned business here in Erie says the war in Ukraine is personal for him.

That’s because about 25 percent of his employees immigrated here from either Russia or Ukraine, and most still have family trying to survive in the war-torn country.

Julia Hazel reports.

The owner of Berman Bedding says some of those immigrants have worked for him for decades and he considers them a part of his family. That’s why he wanted to make a financial donation to help the people suffering in Ukraine.

The owner says his company is more than just a manufacturer.

“We’re a family-owned, family run business and we’ve always said that if you work for us you’re part of the family. Turns out that roughly 25% of our employees are either Ukrainian or Russian, and as things escalated and got to where they are today, we thought well family takes care of family,” said Robert Unger, president, Berman Bedding, Inc.

Yuriy Kokhanevich works at the company and is one of the many employees from Ukraine. He has family living near the Russian border.

“So far, everyone is safe, everyone is good… thank god,” said Yuriy Kokhanevich, Ukrainian native & supervisor, Berman Bedding.

He says being a part of the business for almost 20 years has helped him in more ways than just being an employee.

“They helped me learn English, and move up in the company, sent me to school, became a supervisor,” said Kokhanevich.

It’s people like Yuriy that left the owner wanting to do something to help… by donating thousands of dollars to help people in Ukraine.

“We made a good donation to the Red Cross to help all the people in Ukraine, and our family,” said Unger.

Yuriy says ever since he left Ukraine and started working at Berman Bedding, it’s felt like home to him. He says he’s grateful that the company he works for is doing something to help those in Ukraine.

“It just feels good. A lot of them are going to be taken care of. It feels really good because I care about them, I worry about them,” said Kokhanevich.

As much of a hardship as it is to have family living in Ukraine, people we spoke with say they are praying and hoping the money will do something to help.