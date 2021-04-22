Local company explains importance of recycling glass

Another material some may forget to recycle is glass, but there are several glass recycling sites across Erie County.

Bayfront Glass, LLC. was the first glass recycling company in Erie with six different locations throughout the county.

The main facility is located in the 1300 block of East Avenue.

The drop off stations are clearly labeling for members of the community to drop off clear, green and amber glass.

John Nowakowski, owner of Bayfront Glass, says recycling glass can be recycled endlessly and benefits the environment and manufacturers.

“Glass is one of the most recyclable materials that has ever been made. Sadly, like most recycling around the U.S., it’s 20-30% of what is out in the world actually gets recycled. Compare that to rates in Europe where its upwards of 80%, so it’s very important.” Nowakowski said.

Here is a full list of locations for Bayfront Glass.