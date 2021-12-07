Local company Logistics Plus Inc. makes Best in Business list

Logistics Plus Inc., an Erie-based supply chain management company, has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list.

The company was one of only four companies honored in the Logistics & Transportation category.



“What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”

The list recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an impact on their communities, industries and the environment.



Inc.’s editors selected honorees in more than 49 different industries — finance, software, engineering, fashion and more — and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool consisted of around 2,700 entries.



“I am proud of our people and how they continue to adapt and grow in this challenging environment,” said Jim Berlin, founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. “Doing the right thing with a passion for excellence has always been a part of our culture. Supplying PPE to organizations around the world during the onset of COVID, becoming one of the first 3PLs to attain plastic neutrality, investing in inner-city development – these are all important ways we can make a positive impact… So, it’s an honor to receive an acknowledgment from the Inc. editorial staff that what we are doing is making a difference.”

A total of 196 companies across the country made the list.

