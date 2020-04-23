Local contractors happy with Gov. Wolf’s plan to restart the economy

The Governor’s plan to slowly restart the economy is seen as welcome news, especially from the construction trades.

That plan would allow a return to some construction jobs as early as May 1st. Areas with lower infection rates could start sooner, giving area contractors hope that Northwestern Pennsylvania could get the okay early. Now, the question is which guidelines will the government require to allow the work to proceed.

“Through the state Builders Association, they’re the ones working with the Governor right now to find out what the regulations are, so we’re all sitting on pins and needles waiting to see what his requirements are for construction to start up again,” said Robert Hines.

Contractors say they’ve been busy trying to recall workers and gather supplies to be ready to go on May 1st.