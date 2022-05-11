According to the United States Attorney’s office, a local convenience store owner has been sentenced in federal court to two years probation while being ordered to make restitution in the amount of $52,236.68 for his conviction of food stamp fraud.

Bader Al-Dhumani, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

Al-Dhumani is the owner and operator of Palm Tree Market.

According to the information that was presented to the court, Al-Dhumani committed food stamp fraud by accepting food stamps for cash, store credit, and ineligible items.

Al-Dhumani also took possession of customers PA Access Cards in order to use customers food stamps benefits at other stores in order to purchase inventory for his store.