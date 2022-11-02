One Erie City councilman is proposing the administration cut 5% of the 2023 budget.

Councilman Ed Brzezinski is proposing a budget cut in 2023. He said he’s trying to get the administration’s attention.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the council tabled the ordinance. Brzezinski said he hopes the council revisits this topic before the end of the year.

“Somebody has to realize on the fifth floor that our main job is the budget and facing the general public. Doing our job. There’s money in the budget. There doesn’t need to be a sewer and garbage increase. We’re killing people with these fees that he calls ‘no taxes’, and I’ll fight for it,” said Ed Brzezinski, Erie City councilman.

City Councilman Chuck Nelson also showed support for a budget cut. He believes a 3% cut is possible.