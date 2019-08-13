Local Country Fair’s donating 100 percent coffee sales from today to families of fire victims

Country Fair is one of a number of local companies pitching in to help families in a time of need.

The convenience store is donating 100 percent of their coffee sales from the entire day of August 13 to the families who lost loved ones in the fire that claimed the lives of five young children over the weekend.

The cause will take part throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York locations. The proceeds will help set up a fund for the families during the difficult time.

“I think people feel when a town is hurting, when a family is hurting. It think in a good community like Erie, people really feel that, and they need a way to respond. We’re just giving them an outlet to do that. Trying to do the right thing,” said Steve Seymour, Director of Personnel, Country Fair.

The cause is only happening today, and will run until midnight.