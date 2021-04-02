Local couple spreads Easter cheer with outdoor display

We are heading into Easter weekend and one local couple is spreading some Easter cheer.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the studio with more.

With everything that has happened in 2020, this couple wants to bring smiles to peoples faces with their yard decorations.

These decorations are 28-years-old, passed down from Wanda’s daughter, Julie. Her daughter actually hand made each individual sign and painted them almost 30-years-ago.

Wanda felt after all those years the decorations needed some life put back in them, so she spent 8 days repainting all them.

She and her husband say they put these up every year hoping it brightens someone’s day driving by.

“Especially this year, it’s been great. Need some good things happening with this covid and all. And if anybody would like to stop by to take pictures with their kids, feel free too,” said Wanda Seiferit, Easter house owner.

Wanda and her husband live at 10550 Etter Road in Waterford, and she says anyone is welcome to hop on over and take some pictures.