Local COVID-19 numbers are increasing; where can I get tested and vaccinated?

With 180 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Erie County in the last week, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announced on Monday they are still offering a mobile vaccination clinic and testing sites for free this week.

On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one death in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 8. This information and other data such as cumulative cases, total deaths since March 2020 and reports on vaccination data can be found at HERE.

The mobile vaccination clinic organized by the Erie County Department of Health is available to the residents of Erie County. No insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome.

People will find the mobile unit on Saturday, Aug. 14th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Erie Pride Picnic in the Rotary Pavilion of Presque Isle State Park. For a schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

The Department of Health wants to remind residents if they are unvaccinated to get tested for COVID-19 if exposed to anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or if exhibiting its symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Two testing clinics, organized by the Erie County Department of Health, will be available this week as well:

Thursday, Aug. 12: 4 to 8 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard

Saturday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iroquois High School, 4301 Main St., Erie

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.