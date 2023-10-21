If you’re looking to get some early holiday shopping complete, now is your chance!

Erie Guild of Craftsmen held their annual craft show with unique collectables for all.

70 Vendors from around the region are gathering at the Zem Zem Shrine Club to showcase their best handmade items.

Erie Guild of Craftsmen is holding their 50th fun, festive, fall craft show.

For the craft show’s golden birthday, organizers have surprises in store for all that attend.

“Usually we have a drawing every hour where you can win ten dollars to shop at the show and then this year we have a golden ticket. You fill out the information when you come in a buy a ticket and you can be entered for a chance to win $50,” said Frankie Krugger, publicity officer for Erie Guild of Craftsmen.

Every show the craft store donates partial proceeds to charity.

This year they chose Quilts of Valor and according to the publicity officer, this charity makes and gives free quilts to veterans.

“We get people from all over the place that will come in and say ‘wow this is amazing.’ I love your knitting or crocheting and we have all different kinds of artists here,” Krugger said.

One crafter has taken the last 16 years to learn how to process and make her own yarn naturally.

“Wools in the United States have a lot of chemicals in them and that’s one of the things that I’m allergic to so I do a very natural process but it is very time consuming,” said Jennifer Phillips, master spinner for Bare Woollies Homespun yarn.

Phillips takes the time to spin wool produced by sheep that she raises herself.

She said events like this are way for small crafters to promote their businesses and hobbies.

“There’s not a lot of people that do a lot of these older crafts anymore and this is way if you want to learn you can come and find a teacher say maybe you find something you enjoy and maybe they’ll teach you how to do it,” Phillips went on to say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The craft show will also take place sunday from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.