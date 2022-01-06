Local crews and Erie residents gear up for upcoming winter storm

Some wicked weather is forecast to hit our area and crews have been busy preparing to keep our roads safe.

While we have had a mostly mild winter so far, Old Man Winter may be set to unleash six to eight inches of snow overnight, creating a nightmare for drivers.

While the snow falls, the Erie Streets Bureau is ready with their fleet of snow plows and salt spreaders.

“We are going to attack it when the snow comes down. Initially, we will salt and then when it starts accumulating after that, we will start plowing and going from there,” said Steven Sornberger, City of Erie Streets Bureau Chief.

Some people may not appreciate the work that they put in to keep you safe.

“I put it to you this way, you have your first responders, your police, and fire; if we don’t clear the roads, they’re not going to be able to get to you.” Sornberger said.

While they are out busy doing their jobs, there is something that you can do to help them as well.

“The biggest thing that we fight is cars that are not moving, odd-even parking. If they don’t move, we are not able to get through.” Sornberger said.

For some local stores, more snow means more business.

“We have been selling a lot more salt lately, a lot more shovels, and a lot more ice melt. A lot of people are getting ready and finally, supposedly it’s coming, so it has actually picked up the past few days.” said Adam Nowowsielski, General Manager of Kraus Department Store.

One man that is getting ready for the snow says keeping the sidewalks salted is very important.

“It’s just a safety issue, even in your own home. You want the mailman to make it to your house and easier.” said Tom Newhouse, Getting ready for the snow.

AAA has some advice to stay to safe out on the roads.

“Anytime there is weather in the forecast, we at AAA are well aware of it and we do what we have to do to get our call centers where they need to be. We have enough people to take those calls.” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central.

Garrity adds the safest way to avoid a crash in the winter is to stay home. If you have to, make sure that you leave early.

Sornberger says they take care of the main roads first. Then, they focus on the smaller and outlying streets.