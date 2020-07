Thursday evening in Crawford county, multiple fire departments answered the call for a fire in Meadville.

According to reports from the scene, Lucy’s Laundry Basket on Bessemer Street was engulfed in smoke when fire crews arrived on scene.

According to Crawford County 911 calls went out around 8:20 pm Thursday evening.

Four departments assisted Meadville Central Fire Department to put out what was apparently a structure fire.

There have not been any reported injuries or a cause of the fire.