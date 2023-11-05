A troop of Cub Scouts in Lawrence Park collected cans for a good cause Sunday afternoon.

Pack 17 hosted a can drive for “Cans for Wishes.” It’s a fundraiser that goes towards the Make-a-Wish Foundation and will help grant the wishes of local children with critical illnesses.

The Cub Scouts are working on a world conservation badge and a community service project as donors arrived dropping off hundreds if not thousands of cans.

“We actually have a Cub Scout whose sister is a Make-a-Wish kid, so it really kind of hit close to home,” said Eric Johnson, Pack 17 committee member. “Once they found out that they could help another kid get a wish, that really helped increase the momentum.”

“Since June of 2020, we have collected about 145,000 dollars and we’ve sponsored 31 wishes for children in Erie and Crawford Counties,” Diana Blood with Cans for Wishes.

If you have cans you would like to donate to contribute, you can take them to Lincoln Recycling and have them add to the Make-a-Wish fund there.