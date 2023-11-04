As we near Veteran’s Day, CVS Pharmacy is honoring those who have served our country and highlight one of their employees.

Zachary Marks is the store manager at CVS in Edinboro. At age 18, he enlisting in the infantry unit in the Marine Corp’s which is one of the most physically and mentally challenging military positions.

Toward the end of his service, Marks became apart of the CVS Health’s Skillbridge Program that provides hands-on experience and skill training to prepare individuals for career opportunities within the corporation.

Marks said Skillbrige is an opportunity that more veterans should explore.

“It’s given me so much and it’s allowed me to give back to communities. It’s allowed me to progress my professional career with a company that I really really enjoy working with,” he said.

Marks said he’s able to use his skills that he has learned in the Marine Corp with his current job.