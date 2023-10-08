October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and an expert from Mercyhurst University is hoping to help keep people’s information safe.

With more personal information and data available online today than ever before, it’s crucial to keep that information safe.

Mercyhurst’s cyber security expert said it’s key to have great cyber hygiene, otherwise things like your identity may be at risk

“With the rise of AI today, phishing attempts and scamming has been on the rise because AI can make it more realistic and more believable from deep fakes and accurate phone calls to human-like phone calls,” said Christopher Mansour, Mercyhurst cyber security expert. “Do not immediately click on links that come through your email, double check through your sources.”

Mansour said with the amount of personalization that can come with cyber attacks, be sure to limit what you reveal about yourself online.