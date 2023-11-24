The Black Friday deals have already begun. You’ve likely already gotten numerous emails and text messages promoting deals that might seem too good to be true.

But before you click on that link and share your credit card number, we have some advice from local security experts.

For many holiday shopping is done more online these days but some scammers look to capitalize on people’s spending.

When something looks too good to be true, it probably is. That’s what cybersecurity experts are saying about scamming attempts that come along with Black Friday shopping.

“People, because they want to save money, they want to buy more gifts, sometimes the deals are really good, so they kind of fall victim to this kind of activity,” said Christopher Mansour, Mercyhurst cybersecurity expert.

It’s something that local police are warning about as well, saying this is the time of the year they see more people getting fooled.

“Anyone might receive phone calls regarding scams,” said Ryan Presnar, corporal, Millcreek Police Department. “They could request any time of information from gift cards, their kids or grandchild being locked up, all of those things when they’re requesting bank information or gift card information, they’re all scams.”

And while anyone can fall victim to a scam, those being taken advantage of the most? The elderly.

“They really prey on people who may be a little confused and try to get them to do things quickly without having time to contact their family members,” said Sean Mullis, FBI spokesman.

Some of the ways you can stay safe? Always make sure your shopping on a legitimate, secure company website.

It’s easy these days to impersonate a major company’s website layout. So, look for the lock icon in the web address and check it for proper spelling. Shop with a credit card, not debit.

There are more fraud security measures in place that can help your payments get verified and reviewed. And of course, don’t over share personal information.

“Because we are visiting online websites more often, bad actors know that and they are crafting careful emails, careful advertisements. They’re getting better at hiding their existence behind ads and all of these links that we see,” mansour said.

And because we spend so much time online as a society, a lot of our personal information is already out there.

“Attackers are smart. So what they do is they actually gather that information, build a profile about each individual, and script that phishing email to be more believable or script that scam post to be more believable,” Mansour went on to say.

If you fall victim to one of these scams, reach out to local police right away.