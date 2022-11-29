Area deer processing facilities continue to work through some of their busiest days of the year.

At Pacileo’s Great Lakes Processing, we showed you on Monday what’s happening behind the scenes, and the work has really just begun.

They told us they are completely caught up after a weekend rush and ready to take in more deer and open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the owner at McDonald Meats in Girard said they took in 70 deer on Monday, and as of Tuesday afternoon, another 35 deer were brought to be processed.