Local democrats came out for Second Democratic Debate Watch Party

Last night was the beginning of the second round of Democratic Debates. Local democrats came out to see the Second Democratic Debate Watch Party to see who will stand out.

“There are what you call front runners. I’m really interested to see how Elizabeth Warren and Bernie handle each other, because in the last debate they called each other friends,” said Kristy Gnibus, Erie local.

Jim Wertz is the Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party. He said he sees at least seven front runners.

“I think you can expect a lot of those front runners to try to hold their ground and talk to their base tonight, and it’ll be incumbent upon the folks who are not at the front of the pack to try to make a name for themselves,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman, Erie County Democratic Party.

Seven candidates out of the 20 that are debating Tuesday and Wednesday have already qualified for the next debate.

People here said they want to hear about policies, rather than the candidates fighting amongst each other.

“The last debate there was a lot of banter that ended up just eating up time. It was a lot of grand standing. I’m not too much of a fan of it,” said Matt Sinnott.

People at the Democratic Watch Party said they feel hopeful for the future.