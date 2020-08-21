Local Democrats react to Democratic National Convention

All eyes are on the presidential candidates as we are just 73 days away from this years election. The democrats have wrapped up their convention, now all eyes turn to the GOP.

The Democratic Party has wrapped up its national convention and, although it was unlike ever before, some say there were certainly benefits.

“I think having a virtual convention allowed people to access the candidates much different than they would have in a face to face convention.” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

Wertz believes even though people couldn’t join together at the convention, still, the speakers were exciting. One woman told us her hope is for a better future.

“What’s our country going to be like if Trump gets in there again because our country is already all messed up.” said Lisa Johnson, an Erie County resident.

But that’s not everyone’s opinion.

“I think Biden are Kamala are phonies. I think Biden had 40 some years to do whatever he wants to do for our country and he has done nothing. I think President Trump has done so many things for us already.” said Karen Wood, a resident of New York.

As we inch closer to the election, one voter explained that he’s concerned about both of the candidates.

“We have two old guys that are trying to run for presidency and neither one of them seem capable. It’s just a rough situation. It’s another election where we don’t know who to vote for. It’s a tricky situation.” said Keith Detwiler, an Erie County resident.

An Erie County voter explaining his thoughts on the convention and how the Republican Party can learn from it.

“I would like to see Donald Trump tell of all the things that he has done rather than just attack Joe Biden. I rather that he show what he has done and what he is going to do because the Democrats didn’t really lay out any kind of plan of what they’re going to do to make the country better,” said Bruce Mosher.

The Republican Convention is set to begin on Monday.