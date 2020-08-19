Local Democrats react to the first night of the DNC

The Democratic Convention kicked off on Monday with Americans across the country discussing the impact of COVID-19.

Local Democratic leaders here in Erie describe the first night of the convention as unordinary, saying that a virtual convention could have both a positive and negative impact come election time.

The kickoff of the four-night convention saw speakers expressing concerns about a wide range of problems facing the United States.

“I don’t think anyone really knew what to expect, from a virtual political convention. Certainly, we’d all like to be together and be celebrating but we’re doing what we can,” said Jim Wertz, Erie Democratic Party Chairman.

Wertz tells YourErie this unordinary convention could still create a change once the election nears.

“There was one theme last night that will continue throughout this convention and until the election and that’s unity of this party and unity of this country,” said Wertz.

Night one set the tone with emotional messages from Former-First Lady Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders both blasting President Trump’s performance.

Some Democrats say while having a virtual convention is for the safety of our country, they say candidates are still going to have to get creative for the election.

Local Democrats add that coronavirus has shifted the way people will have to campaign during the ongoing pandemic.

“The Democratic Party has always been a hands-on party; we’re used to going to the clubs, going wherever voters are, now we have to get them out now we have to devise,” said Ian Murray, Super-Delegate of the Democratic Party.

Murray tells YourErie that the party that gets more creative during this ongoing pandemic could result in a win.