Local Democrats react to the second Democratic debate

Local Democrats gathered around the television for the second time to watch the Democratic debate. Some already wearing shirts representing their favorites.

These watch parties are a way to learn about each candidate and support them. Jim Wertz is the Chairman of the Erie Democratic Committee.

He though all candidates did a good job. Erie County did go red in 2016 but the Democrats at the watch party said they have high hopes for election 2020.

Ten more candidates joined the Democratic debate. There are still 11 more debates left before the Primary election.