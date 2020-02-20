Local Democrats weigh in on Bloomberg’s debate debut

Close to home, local democrats were gearing up to hear what former Mayor Michael Bloomberg has to bring to the table during tonight’s Democratic debate.

Starr Bodi was at Erie’s Democratic Headquarters, she has more on people’s thoughts regarding Bloomberg entering the race.

With the clock ticking down to the 2020 Presidential Election the people we spoke to tonight say they were willing to hear and listen to what Bloomberg has to offer.

The race for the White House continues with another Democratic debate. This time around, the familiar line-up includes a new face.

Mike Bloomberg has saturated the airwaves in a media blitz, but the Vegas debate is his first time engaging with other candidates on stage.

“It’s actually a really big deal for Bloomberg, he is someone that has a history in politics, but to the United States, he’s an unknown commodity,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analysis at Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Joe Morris said adding Bloomberg could bring a different perspective to voters, being an experienced businessman and former mayor of New York City.

Tension could also play a factor in the debate as Bernie Sanders looks to question Bloomberg’s decision on entering the race, leaving some Democrats curious about what’s at stake.

“I think he made an unconventional decision, to enter the race a little late, but we’ll see how it plays out for him. So far he’s been airing in a lot of ads and coming up in the polls,” said Christine Mitchell, local Democrat.

Other Democrats we spoke to say while it’s still early to decide on a favorite candidate, they’re interested to see what Mike Bloomberg has to bring to the table.

Jeff O’Melian, a local Democrat says Bloomberg, a billionaire, could have a leg up with his political campaign funding.

“Bernie is more challenging than Michael Bloomberg, but here again I don’t know, this is tough because for Bloomberg this is his first debate. This is going to be hard, I’m going to have to see where it plays out,” said O’Melian.

Democrats are expressing that tonight’s debate could play a factor as states gear up for Super Tuesday on March 3rd.