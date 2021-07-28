Local democrats weigh in on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan

Local democrats are showing their support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Erie County Executive nominee Tyler Titus says the bill would help rebuild the middle class.

He says the funds would create union jobs and create economic growth.

Titus adds the plan calls for the federal government to step up so communities can use the money on things they need.

“It’s time that we rebuild the middle class and that’s why investing in all things infrastructure so that they have the opportunity to go out and have sustainable jobs while also protective our environment.” Titus said.

They are calling on all elected officials to support the bill regardless of political affiliation.

