Local dental lab inventing new way to protect dentists from COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, keeping health and medical workers safe from the virus is a primary concern.

Now, a local dental lab is inventing a new way to protect dentists from COVID-19.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Erie dentist Dr. Marie Crocker never imagined being short on dental PPE supplies.

“We were only allowed to reopen if everyone in the office had appropriate PPE, which was very difficult to find.” Dr. Crocker said.

That’s why Williams Dental Labratory of Erie, a company that makes dental crowns, bridges and dentures, decided to create surgical face shields with its 3D printer.

“We had the printers, we had the material, we just had to make it happen.” said Kelly Morgan, Office Manager at Williams Dental Laboratory.

It only takes about 20 minutes to cut, print, and assemble surgical face masks that were sent out to local dentists.

“Williams stepped up and changed their 3D printer to start printing the shields to allow my staff and myself to get back to the office and take care of patients that were in desperate need of dental care.” Dr. Crocker said.

The face shields provide the provide the protection dentists need to continue operating safely, and safety for the patients and the health care staff as well.