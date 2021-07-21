Local dinner theatre reopens after 16-month closure

The show must go on, and for one local theatre, the performances are returning to the stage after being shut down for over a year.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Peach Street with more.

Here at the Station Dinner Theatre, the owners tell us they were forced to be closed for the past 16 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Paul Urbanowicz joined Fontaine this morning to talk more about the reopening.

The theatre reopened last Wednesday with the show “Bless Me Father.”

All performances of “Bless Me Father” are sold out In July. In August, the show “Money Matters” will take place Aug 11- Aug 29.

Visit www.canterburyfeast.com/currentseason for a look at the current season, for tickets and more.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list