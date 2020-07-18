Local Distilleries Adjusting to Governor’s Mandate

Bars are now requiring patrons to order food with their drinks following Governor Tom Wolf’s new mandate.

Local distilleries are getting adjusted to the new mandate around the area including at Altered State Distillery.

“We did quickly adjust, we made sure everything we were going to do would fall within regulation,” said Altered State Distillery Owner Aaron Hetz.

Hetz added a list of people he reached out to in order to be sure regulations were being met at the distillery.

“We did talk to localities including our congressman and the health department to try to make sure everything was going to be within check within regulation,” he added.

He said the size of the distillery is helpful with the 25% indoor capacity meaning 18 customers could come in.

“We actually have a lot of space here so we’re able to do a lot of our outdoor operations and spread out a lot of people don’t have that opportunity.”

The owner of another distillery said thought they’re always making adjustments to the new regulations increases in bottle sales makes it easier to stick to 25% capacity.

“Everybody found out where we’re at and they got a chance to try our stuff and now they’re all coming back,” said Erie Distillery Owner David Harkness.

“All the stores are back open but a lot of them are all coming back and buying their bottles now.”

Harkness said they were serving cocktails at the bar at 50% capacity but not for long.

“We had that going for about a week and all of sudden with in a days notice now were back to 25% capacity,” he said.

With the new regulations the owner of Erie Distillery is hoping to see success in bottle sales saying in five weeks during the stay home order they sold a years worth of inventory.