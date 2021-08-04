Local distillery and winery owners meet with legislators to discuss their economic impact on the state

Local distillery and winery owners met with legislators Wednesday morning to talk about their economic impact on the state.

Those owners let the lawmakers know what policies they need to help their businesses.

In 2015, there was only one distillery in Erie County… There are now four.

State Representative Bob Merski says this is because they changed the law to make it easier for distilleries to start up.

“It’s legislation like that, that we want to have to make sure we grow the economy. These are homegrown jobs that you can’t outsource,” said Bob Merski, 2nd Legislative District.

Businesses in attendance Wednesday include Lavery Brewing, Luminary Distilling and Arrowhead Wine Cellars.

