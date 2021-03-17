Local distillery prepares for its first St. Patrick’s Day celebration

A local distillery is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day later today with music, food and drinks.

Fontaine Glenn was live outside Altered State Distillery with more.

Altered State Distillery was prepping yesterday ahead of its first St. Patrick’s Day celebration. After COVID-19 shut down everything in mid March last year – Altered State had to cancel their celebration.

Today, it will open early at noon where there will be Irish food, Irish music and some St. Patrick’s Day themed drinks.

Hot off the Press will be catering from noon to 2 p.m., and 4 to 9 p.m. — making some Irish classics.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, tables are six feet apart, masks must be worn when not sitting down and you will have to order food to enjoy the green cocktails.

Groups cannot be larger than 10.

Fontaine spoke with the general manager about today’s festivities.

“We really wanted to kind of make up for lost time, because last year St. Patrick’s Day was canceled due to the outbreak of covid. So this year we really wanted to make an impression for St. Patrick’s Day; we’re going to have live music from 6 to 9 — it’s gonna be the Mulligan’s, they should be a lot of fun. They just do a lot of Irish rock music, so it should be a lot of fun for the community,” said John Leggiero, general manager, Altered State Distillery.

John says he’s excited to have their first St. Patrick’s Day and bring some entertainment to the area.