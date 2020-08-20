Local doctor and Erie plastics company teaming up to invent improved COVID-19 face shield

An Erie doctor and an Erie company have teamed up to provide better protection from COVID-19. They have invented what they believe is a much-improved face shield. The idea and the product was all created here.

Inside Munot Plastics, a different kind of face shield is being made to solve a dangerous problem.

“I began to notice early on in the COVID crisis that there were a lot of products coming to market that just weren’t well thought out.” said Dr. Jack Anon, the co-inventor of the faceshield.

Ear, nose and throat doctor Jack Anon, his wife, and the people at Munot, created a patent pending design.

Guided by an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the design provides more protection along the forehead, while a second set of straps pulls in the sides and tabs enclose the bottom.

“It wasn’t just Jack and I. Jack brought us the idea. Him and I sat down and looked at it. I took it to my tool room. We kind of formulated how the closure would be. I’m proud Munot was able to take part in it.” said Darcy Rees.

When you build a better mouse trap, people apparently do notice. They’ve already produced hundreds for a major university. There have been inquiries from Canada and as far away as India, and that’s in less than two weeks.

The company created for this project is called Aspeaus.com. A combination of the Greek and Latin words for shield. As these are shipped and more are made, it’s hoped the real translation is safety on the front line, wherever that is.

“When I see somebody in the hospital working on a very sick COVID patient wearing this shield, I know they’re better protected than what they had.”

Anon also credits infectious disease specialist Dr. Howard Nadworny with helping design the new shield. For more information, you can click here.