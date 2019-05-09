Local doctor comments on antivax hoax taking hold

One subject that is driving health care debate is the safety of immunizations. With the growth of anti-vaccination groups, Dr. Susan Moore says parents should vaccinate their kids.

Moore, of Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics at Saint Vincent Hospital, says, “Immunizations are a wonderful way to keep our children and others very safe from terrible illnesses people use to experience all the time before shots.”

She says shots for immunizations are the most effective way to keep you, your kids, and fellow neighbors safe.

For those wondering where the rumor started about the measles vaccination, Dr. Moore says that actually started overseas and since then that doctors have lost their board certification.

The doctors were paid to illustrate a medical hoax so people could sue the insurance companies.

“We have had 20 to 25 years of good scientific research that has disproved that hoax many times but the idea took hold.”

Moore saying the anti-vax group has held onto the rumor with a death grip and has since added other reasons for not vaccinating their kids.

“It’s very sad to me to see the anti-vaccine movent grow because people, I think do not understand the fire they’re playing with. “

What does the doctor mean by that?

“…With the measles coming back up due to non-vaccination in different parts of the county, we’re going to see some devastating consequences.”

For people who are on-edge about vaccinations, Moore says you need to decide who you are going to trust in this world; the internet or science.