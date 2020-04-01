Local Doctor reacts to new procedures for COVID-19

Healthcare providers continue to prepare for the spread of COVID-19 in Erie County.

Area hospitals say they have enough supplies including gowns, masks and even staff to handle the cases if the number of cases grows.

This dilemma has given rise to a debate within the medical community over resuscitating infected patients regardless of their wishes or their family’s wishes.

Medical officials added with the increase amount of hospitalizations, it’s important to always have an advanced care plan ready.

“You want to have a say in your care because there will be a time where hospitals are restricted that you can’t even get into a hospital with your loved one or family members to make those decisions so they’re going to go off of whatever documents they have,” said Dr. Fred Mirarchi, Chief Medical Officer for MIDEO and the Institute on HealthCare Directives..

