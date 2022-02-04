Local doctors discuss treating hypothermia and cold exposure injuries

Low temperatures are leading to local doctors having to constantly treat cold exposure injuries and hypothermia.

Cold exposure injuries such as frostbite have been a common diagnosis for patients at Millcreek Community Hospital.

The hospital treats frostbite more than hypothermia according to Doctor Eric J. Millie of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Millie noted how hypothermia has been more prevalent in the homeless population this winter.

Hypothermia has been more common in the elderly and children at AHN Saint Vincent this winter.

One doctor weighs in on what contributes to hypothermia diagnosis.

“Folks who are older, our ability to regulate our temperature can sometimes be impaired. Also certain medications that people are on for different conditions like diabetes or parkinsons sometimes those can interfere with our ability to regulate our temperature,” said Jestin Carlson, Emergency Physician at AHN Saint Vincent.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s severe weather email alerts

The doctors recommend wearing layers when outside and covering extremities like fingers, remove wet clothing to keep heat in your body, and spend less time as possible outside in the frigid temperatures.