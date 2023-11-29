A new respiratory virus is beginning to spread throughout the country. It’s something some people are saying is similar to COVID-19 but humans aren’t the victims.

Dogs are catching the virus and many of them are dying.

It’s something that’s been found in 14 states up to this point. As far as experts know, it hasn’t reached us here in Erie, but they’re on the lookout just in case it does.

“It can be deadly, and nobody wants that to happen,” said Kim Hessong, owner of Mud Puppies.

An unknown respiratory virus impacting dogs is sweeping across the country. Because medical experts don’t know what the virus is, veterinary clinics say right now, they’re treating symptoms.

But one thing doctors are sure of is whatever this virus is, It’s easily spread to other dogs that have close contact with an infected dog.

“They’re having a really tough time culturing this bacteria, so they haven’t been able to do much research as far as knowing what antibiotics. So, we’re just being careful,” said Ruth Thompson, founder/director of the ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said any dog at the shelter that is coughing is isolated and treated with antibiotics. Kennel cough is a normal condition for shelter dogs to get, but with how similar its symptoms are to the mystery virus, they’re not taking any chances.

The owner of Mud Puppies told us that they take great care to make sure that everything in their facilities is clean, but they are worried that some people might stay away.

“It’s mysterious and that’s where a lot of the vets are unsure. A lot of pet owners, we’ve certainly received a few phone calls,” Hessong said.

Hessong said while there is concern for business, they’ve taken every precaution. They have had fresh air constantly circulating and a meticulous cleaning regiment.

The illness isn’t always fatal, but it’s difficult to predict how a dog might react to it.

“We can get a virus through here, it can kill a dog, another one can have it and not even know it, other dogs in the same litter. One can get super sick, one just gets a little bit symptomatic, and the other ones have no symptoms at all. So, viruses affect us all differently,” Thompson explained.

“I literally don’t know every day what’s coming in here, so it is always a challenge between zoonotic disease, parasite control, we’re dealing with that daily,” Thompson went on to say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Our experts here said awareness is key and if you notice your dog coughing, has heavy drainage or a fever, be sure to get them checked out as soon as possible.