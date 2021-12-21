Local donor saves Gaudenzia toy drive for children with parents fighting addictions

A local group that helps clients fight addictions needed something of a Christmas miracle to make a successful toy drive this year.

Wouldn’t you know it, they found one.

The folks at Gaudenzia Erie have been holding a toy drive for children who have parents that are fighting addiction each year.

This year however, the pandemic got in the way.

So the group turned to a local donor to save the season for the kids.

“Because of the pandemic and subsequent variants we haven’t been able to have our annual toy drive like we had in the past. So we had a local donor and his organization Todd Rebich of Rebich Investments stepped up and purchased presents for every child and their mothers,” said Jason Kisieleski from Guadenzia Erie.

The donation will provide presents for 50 kids and 28 mothers.