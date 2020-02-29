Local downtown establishments host 22nd annual Bar Stool Open

People hopped to the bars downtown today for a good cause. The 22nd annual Bar Stool Open took place today.

The Bar Stool Open is a putt-putt golf tournament benefiting MECA of Erie, a nonprofit that has been helping adults and children with disabilities for the past 40 years.

Teams of four played at 18 downtown establishments for a day of fun while they also tried to get a hole in one.

“It’s a pretty hard hole we’ve heard. Not many people have nailed it, but we’ve gotten a couple of hole-in-ones today,” said Michael Green, Bar lead at Bourbon Barrel.

If you didn’t have a chance to sign up for this year, you can always sign up for next year’s Bar Stool Open.